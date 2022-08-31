SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SALRF shares. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut shares of SalMar ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Danske raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SALRF opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

