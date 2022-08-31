Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $255.16

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 255.16 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 311 ($3.76). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 311 ($3.76), with a volume of 3,065 shares traded.

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.37. The company has a market capitalization of £569.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2,827.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.86.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 2,176 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

