Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.20 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($3.78) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €2.90 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.76 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of €6.90 ($7.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.18.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.