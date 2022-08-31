Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.43

Shares of Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and traded as high as $27.53. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 23,218 shares traded.

Peritus High Yield ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Institutional Trading of Peritus High Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLD. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its stake in Peritus High Yield ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

