TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 841,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,776,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,331.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 870,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,698. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

