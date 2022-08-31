Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Update

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,300 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the July 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Acutus Medical Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Acutus Medical stock opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.99. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 562.64%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 507,509 shares in the company, valued at $294,355.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $499,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Acutus Medical to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

