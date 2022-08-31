Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) versus Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Financial Analysis

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) and Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 2 0 0 1.67 Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atea Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. Given Atea Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Atea Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Advaxis.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 1.80 $121.19 million $0.11 69.09 Advaxis $3.24 million 1.78 -$17.86 million ($0.10) -31.80

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Advaxis. Advaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atea Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals 34.49% 2.36% 2.05% Advaxis N/A -42.66% -36.09%

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats Advaxis on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, an oral purine nucleoside prodrug product candidate, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of dengue; AT-777, an NS5A inhibitor; AT-787, a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of AT-527 and AT-777 for the treatment of hepatitis C virous (HCV); and AT-281, a pharmaceutically acceptable salt for the treatment or prevention of an RNA viral infection, including dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika virus, and coronaviridae viral infection, as well as Ruzasvir, an investigational oral, pan genotypic NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. It has a license agreement with Merck & Co, Inc. for development and commercialization of ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

