Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Target Price at $78.00

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

NXRT stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $95.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 187.65%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,062.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

