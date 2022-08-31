Critical Survey: Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) & Relx (NYSE:RELX)

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) and Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nielsen and Relx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 1 6 0 0 1.86 Relx 0 1 4 0 2.80

Nielsen currently has a consensus target price of $24.57, suggesting a potential downside of 11.80%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Relx.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Relx pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nielsen pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

97.0% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Relx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Relx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nielsen and Relx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $3.50 billion 2.86 $963.00 million $1.47 18.95 Relx $9.96 billion 5.12 $2.02 billion N/A N/A

Relx has higher revenue and earnings than Nielsen.

Volatility & Risk

Nielsen has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relx has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Relx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 14.99% 17.69% 5.67% Relx N/A N/A N/A

About Nielsen

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms. It also offers television audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services; video advertising services; and independent measurement and consumer research primarily servicing radio, advertisers, and advertising agencies in the audio industry. In addition, it offers consumer behavioral and transactional data. Nielsen Holdings plc provides marketing solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Relx

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare. The Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers in decision-making, as well as increases the productivity. The Exhibitions segment is involved in the events business that combines face-to-face with data and digital tools to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions. The company was formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC and changed its name to RELX PLC in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.