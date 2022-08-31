Analysts Set Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target at $12.25

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of GHL opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 37,450 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $333,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,396.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $333,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,674,396.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,324.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 101,979 shares of company stock valued at $871,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,967,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 652,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 203,405 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

