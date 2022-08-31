Brokerages Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Price Target at $6.00

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

BSBR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129,375 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 991.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the period. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.92 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

