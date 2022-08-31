Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

PPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 77,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,675,845.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,146.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,872 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

