Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 115 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock opened at $160.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.75. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.41.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

