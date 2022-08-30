Citigroup Inc. Has $66.86 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,683 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 327,082 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Expedia Group worth $66,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.70 and a one year high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

