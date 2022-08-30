PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $28.82 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $499.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

