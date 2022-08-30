Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $43,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

