Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Williams Industrial Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.37. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.31.

Institutional Trading of Williams Industrial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

