Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.45 EPS.

Capri Stock Down 0.6 %

CPRI opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 276.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 119.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 191,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

