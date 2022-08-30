TheStreet Upgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Senseonics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.74 on Friday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Senseonics

In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Senseonics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after buying an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,932 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 682.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,380 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $756,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.