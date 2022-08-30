TheStreet Upgrades Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Senseonics Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.74 on Friday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $809.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Transactions at Senseonics
In related news, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,506,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,127.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
Further Reading
