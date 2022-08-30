Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.21.

Shares of MHK opened at $109.50 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,810 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

