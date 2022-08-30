PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,928 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $349.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

