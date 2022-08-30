PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $704.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $684.80 and a 200-day moving average of $668.11. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

