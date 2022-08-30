AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,875 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

