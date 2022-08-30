TheStreet Upgrades Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TITN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TITN stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.71. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $496.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Titan Machinery by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.