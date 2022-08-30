Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Plug Power to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plug Power from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.