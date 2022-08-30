Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $36.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.04. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

