Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.
CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.
Catalent Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. Catalent has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Transactions at Catalent
In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,032,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.