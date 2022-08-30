Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $110.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. Catalent has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,791,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,032,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 15.3% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

