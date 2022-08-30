Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley raised Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Further Reading

