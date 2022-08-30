Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.14.

Several research firms have commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

