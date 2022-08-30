PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $50,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 136,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76,539 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 409,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,649,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WMS opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,819.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $3,101,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,834,737.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,466 shares of company stock worth $49,632,336 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

