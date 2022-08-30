PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,470 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $49,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

