Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Dollar General by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $238.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

