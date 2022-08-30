Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 518,274 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 518,274 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $75,114,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,688 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FCX opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.