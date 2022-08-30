Citigroup Inc. Sells 296,782 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,782 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Welltower worth $61,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WELL opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.