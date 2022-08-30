Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Stake Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

