Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,388 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $20,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.95 and a 52-week high of $106.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

