Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,624 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $21,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALKS stock opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

