Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,813,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,575,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,697,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

NYSE LYV opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

