AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,899 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Globe Life Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 25,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,588,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,227.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.