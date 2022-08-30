FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,762 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 28.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

NYSE FLT opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.