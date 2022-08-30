Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

