Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,859 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $148.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

