Cango (NYSE:CANG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.20 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Cango Price Performance

Cango stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. Cango has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cango

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

