PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $28.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,139 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $234.01 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

