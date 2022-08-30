Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $35,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

