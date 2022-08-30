AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,686 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Centene by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 18.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 0.6% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.26.

Insider Activity

Centene Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

