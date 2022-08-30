Doge Killer (LEASH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.75 Million

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Doge Killer coin can now be bought for about $638.66 or 0.03139315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Killer has a market capitalization of $68.75 million and $13.60 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Doge Killer Coin Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Doge Killer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doge Killer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

