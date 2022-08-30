Doge Killer (LEASH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.75 Million

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. In the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded up 32% against the dollar. One Doge Killer coin can now be bought for about $638.66 or 0.03139315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Killer has a market capitalization of $68.75 million and $13.60 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Doge Killer Coin Profile
Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.
Doge Killer Coin Trading
