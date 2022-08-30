Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.39.
Plug Power Stock Performance
PLUG opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plug Power by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 168,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,985 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
