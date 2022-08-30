Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $28.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.78. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Plug Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 153,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plug Power by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 168,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 1,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,985 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.