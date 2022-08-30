PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,626 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 413,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $35,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.