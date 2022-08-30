Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.45 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.65 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

Capri Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Capri’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

